September 13, 2018 / 6:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Florence to approach the Carolinas coast later Thursday: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The center of Florence is expected to approach the coasts of North and South Carolina later on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

People look out over the surf before Hurricane Florence comes ashore on Carolina Beach, North Carolina, U.S., September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Heavy rainbands along with tropical storm-force winds are spreading across the outer banks and coastal southeastern North Carolina, the NHC said on Thursday.

The hurricane is located about 165 miles (270 km) east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour (165 km per hour), it added.

Florence is forecast to move near or over the coast of southern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina in the hurricane warning area Thursday night and Friday.

Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

