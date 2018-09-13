Hurricane Florence moving toward coast of North, South Carolina: NHC

(Reuters) - Hurricane Florence is moving closer to the coast of North and South Carolina, where it is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The center of Florence, a Category 2 hurricane, will approach the coasts of North and South Carolina on Thursday, the NHC said, adding that it was expected to weaken after it moved inland.

The Atlantic hurricane is located about 280 miles (450 kilometers) east-southeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour (175 km/h), the NHC said.