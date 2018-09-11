FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 9:09 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Hurricane Florence prompts storm surge watch for Carolinas coast: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A storm surge watch has been issued for portions of the coasts of North and South Carolina as hurricane Florence approaches, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The category 4 hurricane, located about 975 miles (1,570 km) east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (220 km per hour), is likely to strengthen in the next day or so and become an ‘extremely dangerous major hurricane’ through Thursday night, the NHC said.

Reporting by Sumita Layek and Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

