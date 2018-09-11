Hurricane Florence prompts storm surge watch for Carolinas coast: NHC

(Reuters) - A storm surge watch has been issued for portions of the coasts of North and South Carolina as hurricane Florence approaches, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The category 4 hurricane, located about 975 miles (1,570 km) east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (220 km per hour), is likely to strengthen in the next day or so and become an ‘extremely dangerous major hurricane’ through Thursday night, the NHC said.