September 4, 2018 / 3:04 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Tropical Storm Florence remains near hurricane strength; seen weakening: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Florence, located in the central Atlantic, remains just below hurricane strength and some weakening is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Monday.

Florence is located about 1,360 miles (2,190 km) east-northeast of the Lesser Antilles and is packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), the NHC said.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

