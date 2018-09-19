Factbox: Over 205,000 customers without power in Carolinas after Florence

(Reuters) - More than 205,000 U.S. homes and businesses, mostly in North Carolina and South Carolina, were still without power early Wednesday, after Hurricane Florence hit the North Carolina coast last week, power companies said.

FILE PHOTO: Members of the Cajun Navy transport loggers to clear power lines after Tropical Storm Florence caused a massive flooding in Whiteville, North Carolina, U.S. September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill

That was down from a peak of 1.9 million customers that lost power during the storm.

Duke Energy Corp (DUK.N), the biggest utility in the area, said on Tuesday power had been restored to nearly 1.5 million customers out of nearly 1.7 million customers who experienced an outage during the storm.

Florence, which made landfall on Friday as a Category 1 hurricane before it was downgraded, has already killed at least 33 people, including 26 in North Carolina and six in South Carolina.

Rivers and waterways, swollen after Florence’s historic deluge, rose dangerously across the Carolinas on Tuesday, closing roads, inundating communities, hindering rescue and repair efforts and preventing evacuees from returning home.