More than 974,000 without power as Florence lumbers inland

(Reuters) - U.S. power companies said more than 974,000 homes and businesses, mostly in North Carolina and South Carolina, were without power on Saturday after Florence hit the Southeast coast.

Bobby Brown, 50, with his granddaughter Lyric, 1, during a power outage in Florence, South Carolina, U.S., September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Tropical storm Florence lumbered inland on Saturday, knocking down trees, flooding rivers, and dumping torrents of rain in the Carolinas, where five people have died.

Duke Energy Corp, the area’s biggest utility with more than 4 million customers, estimated the storm could cause between 1 million and 3 million outages. Restoring power to all customers could take weeks, it said.

Duke said it had more than 20,000 personnel ready to start fixing outages as soon as conditions allowed, including more than 8,000 from Duke’s Carolinas utilities, 1,700 from the Midwest, 1,200 from Florida and 9,400 from other utilities.

“High winds and severe flooding from Hurricane Florence will impede the pace of our outage restoration efforts. Work will begin when conditions safely allow,” the company said on its website on Saturday.

