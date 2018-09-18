Over 267,000 customers without power in Carolinas after Florence

(Reuters) - More than 267,000 U.S. homes and businesses, mostly in North Carolina and South Carolina, were still without power on Tuesday after Hurricane Florence hit the North Carolina coast on Friday, power companies said.

Duke Energy crews work to restore power in Rocky Point, North Carolina, U.S., Sptember 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ernest Scheydar

That was down from a peak of 1.9 million customers that lost power during the storm.

Florence has killed at least 33 people since coming ashore as a hurricane on Friday.

The remnants of the storm are producing heavy rain and power outages over portions of the Mid-Atlantic and New England, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Duke Energy Corp (DUK.N), the biggest utility in the area, said on Monday it expects to restore power to most North Carolina and South Carolina customers by Sept. 26.