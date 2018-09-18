Over 324,000 customers without power in Carolinas after Florence

(Reuters) - More than 324,000 U.S. homes and businesses, mostly in North Carolina and South Carolina, were still without power on Tuesday after Hurricane Florence hit the North Carolina coast on Friday, power companies said.

Duke Energy crews work to restore power in Rocky Point, North Carolina, U.S., Sptember 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ernest Scheydar

That was down from a peak of 1.9 million customers that lost power during the storm.

Florence has killed at least 33 people since coming ashore as a hurricane on Friday, including 26 in North Carolina and six in South Carolina. One person was killed when Florence spawned at least 16 tornadoes on Monday in Virginia, the National Weather Service said.

The remnants of Florence are currently producing heavy rain and power outages over portions of the Mid-Atlantic and New England, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Duke Energy Corp (DUK.N), the biggest utility in the area with over 4 million customers, said it has restored power to more than 1.2 million of its roughly 1.5 million customers affected by the storm.

The company on Monday said it expects to restore power to most North Carolina and South Carolina customers by Sept. 26.