Over 347,000 customers without power in Carolinas after Florence

(Reuters) - More than 347,000 U.S. homes and businesses, mostly in North Carolina and South Carolina, were still without power on Tuesday after Hurricane Florence hit the North Carolina coast on Friday, power companies said.

Duke Energy crews work to restore power in Rocky Point, North Carolina, U.S., Sptember 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ernest Scheydar

That was down from a peak of 1.9 million customers during the storm.

In the Carolinas, rescue teams were trying to reach hundreds of people and racing against rising rivers and floods that could last for days after Florence dumped record rain and killed at least 32 people.

Florence is now an elongated low pressure area that is producing heavy rain over portions of the Mid-Atlantic and New England states, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

Duke Energy Corp (DUK.N), the biggest utility in the area with over 4 million customers, said it has restored more than 1.2 million of its roughly 1.5 million customers affected by the storm.

The company on Monday said it expects to restore power to most North Carolina and South Carolina customers by Sept. 26.