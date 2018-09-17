FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018

Over 509,000 customers without power in Carolinas after Florence

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - More than 509,000 homes and businesses in the U.S. Southeast, mostly in North Carolina and South Carolina, were still without power on Monday after Hurricane Florence hit the North Carolina coast on Friday, power companies said.

Members of Coast Guard Shallow-Water Response team escort employees of a North Carolina electric utility to a flooded substation in order to perform maintenance on transformers in Newport, North Carolina, U.S., Sepember 16, 2018. U.S. Airman 1st Class Jacob Derry/Handout via REUTERS

That was down from a total of 1.8 million customers who had power outages since the storm made landfall.

The remnants of Florence continued to dump rain on western North Carolina early Monday. That rain had nowhere to go except to swell rivers, flood highways and homes, and threaten more lives as it heads toward Virginia and New England.

Duke Energy Corp, the biggest utility in the area with over 4 million customers, said it could take a week or more to fix the remaining outages. Duke has already restored more than 1 million of its roughly 1.4 million customers affected by the storm.

Duke said it had more than 20,000 personnel ready to start fixing outages as soon as conditions allowed, including over 8,000 from Duke’s Carolinas utilities, 1,700 from the Midwest, 1,200 from Florida and 9,400 from other utilities.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Frances Kerry


