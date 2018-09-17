NHC says Florence becomes post-tropical cyclone

(Reuters) - Florence is now a post-tropical cyclone, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday, adding that system continues to produce heavy rain over parts of the Mid-Atlantic region.

Some strengthening is forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday as Florence transitions into an extratropical cyclone, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

The system is located about 85 miles (125 km) west-southwest of Morgantown, West Virginia with maximum sustained winds of 25 miles per hour (35 km per hour), the NHC said.

Catastrophic flooding continues over the Carolinas while flash flooding could develop across parts of the Delmarva into Pennsylvania on Monday, it said.