WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the federal government would spare no expense in responding to the likely damage from Hurricane Florence, which is forecast to hit the Carolina coast later this week.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds an Oval Office meeting on hurricane preparations for Hurricane Florence at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

At a White House meeting with federal disaster officials, Trump said “everybody should get out” in areas likely to be hit by the storm.