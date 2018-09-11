Trump promises all-out hurricane response effort

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the federal government would spare no expense in responding to the likely damage from Hurricane Florence, which is forecast to hit the Carolina coast later this week.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an Oval Office meeting on hurricane preparations for Hurricane Florence at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“Congress will be very generous, because we have no choice,” Trump told reporters at the White House as he met with top aides and federal disaster officials. “Any amounts of money, whatever it takes, we’re going to do it.”

In remarks aimed at Americans who could find themselves in harm’s way, the president noted that experts were predicting a storm the likes of which the East Coast of the United States has not seen in decades.

“We’ve never seen anything quite like this, on the East Coast at least,” he said. “I would say everybody should get out. ... It’s going to be really, really bad along the coast.”

Federal forecasters expect the storm to make landfall on Friday with 130 mile-per-hour (215 kph) winds and massive waves, with rains taking a heavy toll inland.

The government’s top emergency response official, Federal Emergency Management Agency head Brock Long, told reporters that residents in the areas likely to be affected should not under-estimate the threat from the hurricane.

“This has an opportunity of being a very devastating storm,” Long said. “The power is going to be off for weeks. You are going to be displaced from your home in the coastal areas, and there will be flooding in the inland areas as well.

“These are going to be state-wide events; the hazards will be state-wide,” he added.