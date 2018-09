(Reuters) - Florence has strengthened into the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

The category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale is located about 1,405 miles (2,265 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour (195 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.