7 days ago
NHC says Franklin to strengthen into hurricane on Wednesday
#Environment
August 9, 2017 / 3:17 AM / 7 days ago

NHC says Franklin to strengthen into hurricane on Wednesday

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Franklin has strengthened over the Bay of Campeche and is forecast to become a hurricane late Wednesday when it reaches the coast of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm was about 325 miles (525 km) east-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km/h), the NHC said.

A hurricane warning has been issued for the coast of Mexico from Puerto de Veracruz to Tuxpan, the weather forecaster added.

Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

