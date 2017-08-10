FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hurricane Franklin makes landfall in Veracruz, Mexico: NHC
August 10, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 2 days ago

Hurricane Franklin makes landfall in Veracruz, Mexico: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Franklin made landfall on the eastern coast of Mexico in the state of Veracruz, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Thursday.

Franklin, a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale, is located about 70 miles (115 km) north-northwest of Veracruz with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 kmh), the NHC said.

The hurricane is expected to weaken rapidly as it moves farther inland during the next several hours, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Tait

