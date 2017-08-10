FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
U.S. NHC says storm Franklin dissipates over Mexico
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 10, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 2 days ago

U.S. NHC says storm Franklin dissipates over Mexico

1 Min Read

Federal police officers remove branches from a road after the passing of Hurricane Franklin, in Nautla in Veracruz state, Mexico, August 10, 2017.Henry Romero

(Reuters) - Franklin, the first hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic season, has dissipated over Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Slideshow (14 Images)

The government of Mexico has discontinued all warnings for Franklin, which is located about 20 miles (35 kms) north-northwest of Mexico City, Mexico with maximum sustained winds now reduced to 30 miles per hour (45 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Franklin weakened to a tropical storm early Thursday after developing into a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.