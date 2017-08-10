FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Franklin weakens into tropical storm: NHC
#Environment
August 10, 2017 / 9:16 AM / 2 months ago

Franklin weakens into tropical storm: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A cathedral at Zocalo Square is seen after the passing of Hurricane Franklin, in the port city of Veracruz, Mexico, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

(Reuters) - Franklin, a Category 1 hurricane, has weakened into a tropical storm over the eastern coast of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

The storm is located about 105 miles (165 km) west-northwest of Veracruz, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 kph), the NHC said.

“Additional rapid weakening is expected as Franklin moves across eastern Mexico, and the cyclone is likely to dissipate late Thursday or early Friday,” the weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

