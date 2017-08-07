FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical storm Franklin forms over the Caribbean: NHC
August 7, 2017 / 3:08 AM / 2 months ago

Tropical storm Franklin forms over the Caribbean: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Franklin, the sixth named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, has formed over the north-western Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

The storm, located about 380 miles (610 km) east-southeast of Chetumal, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h) at present, is likely to strengthen before reaching the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula by Monday afternoon.

The government of Mexico has issued a tropical storm watch for the Gulf coast of Mexico from south of Campeche to Sabancuy, the NHC said.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford

