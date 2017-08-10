FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. NHC says storm Franklin dissipates over Mexico
#Environment
August 10, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. NHC says storm Franklin dissipates over Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Federal police officers remove branches from a road after the passing of Hurricane Franklin, in Nautla in Veracruz state, Mexico, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

(Reuters) - Franklin, the first hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic season, has dissipated over Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

The government of Mexico has discontinued all warnings for Franklin, which is located about 20 miles (35 kms) north-northwest of Mexico City, Mexico with maximum sustained winds now reduced to 30 miles per hour (45 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Franklin weakened to a tropical storm early Thursday after developing into a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum

