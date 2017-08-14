Tropical storm Gert expected to become hurricane by late Tuesday: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Gert is expected to strengthen into the second hurricane of the Atlantic season by late Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory on Monday.

The storm is located about 460 miles (735 km) west-southwest of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds 60 mph (95 km/h).

Swells generated by Gert will begin to affect portions of the coast of North Carolina and Virginia later today, the NHC added.

