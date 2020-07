(Reuters) - Tropical storm Gonzalo is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The storm located 1,205 miles (1,935 km) east of the southern Windward Islands is packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km/h) and is likely to strengthen further in the next couple of days, the NHC said on Wednesday.