Anadarko returning workers to Gulf of Mexico platforms as Gordon weakens

(Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it had begun moving people back to its Horn Mountain oil platform and Marlin oil and natural gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico, as storm Gordon weakened while moving onshore.

Other company-operated and producing facilities in the Gulf of were unaffected by the storm, Anadarko said in a statement on its website.

The company had evacuated its workers from the two platforms, both southeast of Louisiana, ahead of the approach of Gordon.