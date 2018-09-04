U.S. Gulf Coast ports restricting traffic ahead of Storm Gordon

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Vessel traffic along the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday was under restrictions ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon, which is expected to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane near the Mississippi-Alabama border.
Ports from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama were closed to inbound traffic greater than 500 tons at 8 a.m. local time, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Alexandra Preston. The port of Pascagoula, Mississippi was closed to traffic by the U.S. Coast Guard, Harbor Master Cliff Porter said on Tuesday.
