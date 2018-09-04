FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 3:10 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

U.S. Gulf Coast ports restricting traffic ahead of Storm Gordon

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Vessel traffic along the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday was under restrictions ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon, which is expected to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane near the Mississippi-Alabama border.

Ports from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama were closed to inbound traffic greater than 500 tons at 8 a.m. local time, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Alexandra Preston. The port of Pascagoula, Mississippi was closed to traffic by the U.S. Coast Guard, Harbor Master Cliff Porter said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Jessic Resnick-Ault in New York and Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

