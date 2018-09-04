U.S. Gulf Coast ports restricting traffic ahead of Storm Gordon

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Vessel traffic along the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday was under restrictions ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon, which is expected to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane near the Mississippi-Alabama border.

Ports from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama, were closed to inbound traffic of greater than 500 tons at 8 a.m. local time, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Alexandria Preston. The port of Pascagoula, Mississippi, was closed to traffic by the U.S. Coast Guard, Harbor Master Cliff Porter said on Tuesday.

U.S. and global crude futures were up less than 1 percent on Tuesday morning as Gordon shifted eastward, lessening its threat to oil production and coastal refineries. Gains earlier in the day were overshadowed by production data.

Gordon had maximum sustained winds near 65 miles per hour (104 kph) at 10 a.m. and was expected to strengthen to a category 1 hurricane with winds of at least 74 mph when it makes landfall, the U.S. Weather Service said in an advisory.

On Monday, Anadarko Petroleum Corp shut production at two oil platforms in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Other companies with operations in the central gulf said they were monitoring the storm but had not curbed production.

Matt Gresham, director of external affairs at the Port of New Orleans, said the port’s administrative offices would close at 2 p.m. Tuesday.