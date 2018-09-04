Exxon evacuates Mobile Bay facilities in Gulf ahead of Storm Gordon

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday it evacuated offshore personnel and is performing a controlled shut-down of its Mobile Bay facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon.

Exxon also said it has evacuated the Lena platform.

Gordon is expected to make landfall as a tropical storm late Tuesday or early Wednesday near the Gulf Coast borders of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The Lena platform is about 110 miles (177 km)southeast of New Orleans.