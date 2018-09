HOUSTON (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Gordon forced a cut of 9.36 percent of crude oil production in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico, a slight further decline from Tuesday, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Wednesday.

Natural gas output in the northern Gulf of Mexico was cut by 10.39 percent on Wednesday, down an additional 1.33 percent from Tuesday, BSEE said.