September 6, 2018 / 6:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. crude oil, natgas production recovering after Gordon: BSEE

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Crude oil and natural gas production was recovering in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico after the passage of then Tropical Storm Gordon, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Thursday.

An offshore platform is pictured after Tropical Storm Gordon in Dauphin Island, Alabama, U.S., September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

BSEE said 5.62 percent of daily offshore crude oil production and 5.59 percent of natural gas output remained shut in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday. Shut oil production on Wednesday was at 9.36 percent and offline natural gas output was 10.39 percent.

Reporting by Erwin Seba

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
