FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
September 5, 2018 / 3:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Storm Gordon makes landfall west of Alabama-Mississippi border: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Gordon made landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

Gordon was located about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south-southwest of Mobile, Alabama and was packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Rapid weakening is forecast after Gordon moves inland, and is forecast to become a tropical depression on Wednesday,” the NHC added.

Gordon was expected to produce total rain accumulations of four to eight inches over the western Florida Panhandle, southwest Alabama, southern and central Mississippi, northeastern Louisiana and southern Arkansas, the agency said.

The storm halted some energy production in the U.S. Gulf, with companies evacuating 54 offshore platforms and halting 156,907 barrels-per-day of oil production and 232 million cubic feet-per-day of natural gas output.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.