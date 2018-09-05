FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
September 5, 2018 / 9:26 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Storm Gordon weakens as it moves inland of Mississippi: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Gordon is weakening as it moves farther inland of Mississippi but the threat of heavy rains and flooding continues, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Gordon is about 20 miles (30 km) northwest of Hattiesburg, Mississippi with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), it said.

The storm, which is expected to weaken to a tropical depression later Wednesday morning, will likely move across the lower Mississippi Valley through the day, the NHC added.

Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.