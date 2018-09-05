FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 6:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Storm Gordon seen weakening after landfall near Alabama-Mississippi border: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Gordon, which has made landfall and is moving just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border, is expected to weaken to a tropical depression on Wednesday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Gordon is about 40 miles (70km) west of Mobile, Alabama with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 kph), it said.

The storm is expected to produce total rain accumulations of4 to 8 inches over the western Florida Panhandle, southwest Alabama, southern and central Mississippi, northeastern Louisiana, and southern Arkansas, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches through late Thursday, the NHC added.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

