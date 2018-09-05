Tropical Depression Gordon continues to weaken over Mississippi: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Depression Gordon continues to weaken over central Mississippi, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday, adding that the threat of heavy rains and flooding will continue for several days.

Gordon is about 45 miles (75 kilometers) northwest of Jackson, Mississippi with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (45 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Gordon will eventually merge with a front across the Midwest and become extratropical,” the NHC said.