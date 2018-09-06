FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 9:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Tropical depression Gordon likely to cause heavy rains for several days: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical depression Gordon is drifting through western Mississippi and will likely cause heavy rains and flooding for several days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory on Thursday.

The depression is located about 115 miles (185 km) north-northwest of Jackson, Mississippi, with maximum sustained winds of 25 miles per hour (35 km per hour), the NHC said.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

