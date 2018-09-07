FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 9:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tropical Depression Gordon may become extra tropical system over weekend: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Depression Gordon continues to drift through central Arkansas and is expected to become an extra tropical system over the weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Friday.

The depression is about 30 miles (45 kilometers) south of Little Rock, Arkansas with maximum sustained winds of 10 miles per hour (20 kilometers/hour), it said, adding a gradual increase in winds is expected.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

