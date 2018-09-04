FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 3:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tropical storm Gordon moving quickly across eastern Gulf of Mexico: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Gordon is moving quickly across the eastern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane along the north-central Gulf coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Monday.

The center of Gordon will approach the north-central Gulf Coast late Tuesday afternoon or evening, and move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday, the NHC said, adding rapid weakening was expected after Gordon moved inland.

Gordon is located about 330 miles (530 kilometers) east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 kilometers/hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru

