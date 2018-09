HOUSTON (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Gordon has shut 9.23 percent of daily crude oil production in the U.S.-regulated Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Gordon is pictured nearing Florida, U.S. in this September 3, 2018 NASA satellite handout photo. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

The storm, forecast to come ashore late Tuesday or early Wednesday in Mississippi as a hurricane, has also shut 9.06 percent of daily natural gas output from the northern Gulf of Mexico, BSEE said.