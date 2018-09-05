FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 8:51 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Tropical storm Gordon weakens into a depression

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gordon has weakened into a tropical depression over central Mississippi with continued threats of heavy rains and flooding, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The depression is located about 25 miles (40 km) south-southeast of Jackson, Mississippi with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour(55 km/h), it said.

Gordon is expected to weaken as it moves farther inland, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

