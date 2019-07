HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp on Tuesday began shutting in and evacuating five production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, joining a move by major oil companies to prepare for a tropical storm.

Chevron is also removing some non-essential workers at a sixth platform, Jack/St. Malo, as a precaution, said spokeswoman Veronica Flores-Paniagua. The company did not disclose the amount of production affected.