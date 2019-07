HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday said it has removed non-essential staff from three U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms, but expected a storm forming in the Gulf to have little effect on its oil and gas production.

The Irving, Texas oil major said it was prepared to evacuate its remaining workers from the platforms and could adjust operations if needed. The evacuated platforms include the Lena facility, which Exxon is decommissioning.