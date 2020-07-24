Storm Hanna forms in Gulf of Mexico, barrels toward Texas

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Hanna has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and could strengthen further before weakening upon landfall in Texas by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Hanna, the eighth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, was packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles (65 km) per hour and located about 385 miles (620 km) east-southeast of Port O’Connor in Texas, the Miami-based forecaster said.