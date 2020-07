(Reuters) - Tropical storm Hanna has moved further north, and is forecast to make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Hanna was about 285 miles (460 km) east of Corpus Christi, Texas, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles-per-hour (65 km/h), the NHC said on Friday.

“Steady weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland,” the Miami-based forecaster added.