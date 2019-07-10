Environment
July 10, 2019

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two forms in Gulf of Mexico: U.S. NHC

(Reuters) - A tropical cyclone is expected to form by Thursday over the northern Gulf Of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

“The disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression Thursday morning, a tropical storm Thursday night, and a hurricane on Friday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said on Wednesday.

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued from the Mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City, Louisiana, while a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from the Mouth of the Mississippi River to Morgan City, Louisiana, the NHC added.

