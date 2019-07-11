Tropical depression likely to form in Gulf of Mexico: U.S. NHC

(Reuters) - A storm system in the Gulf of Mexico could develop into a tropical depression later on Thursday, likely bringing hurricane conditions across the north-central gulf coast over the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm, about 130 miles (210 km) south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi river, is packing maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (45 km per hour). It is forecast to approach the Louisiana coast this weekend, the NHC said.

