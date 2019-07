HOUSTON (Reuters) - Crude production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday was cut by nearly a third, or 602,715 barrels per day (bpd), as a storm threatened offshore oil production, according to figures released by a U.S. regulator.

U.S. oil producers evacuated 15 oil and gas production platforms and four offshore drilling rigs, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said. Natural gas production was reduced by nearly 18%.