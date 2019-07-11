Gulf of Mexico U.S. oil output cut by 53% ahead of storm - U.S. govt

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Energy companies have cut crude oil production in the U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico by 53.39%, or 1 million barrels per day (bpd), ahead of Tropical Storm Barry, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Thursday.

Natural gas output in the northern Gulf of Mexico has fallen by 44.5% or 1.2 billion cubic feet per day as of Thursday, according to BSEE.

The companies have evacuated 191 production platforms due to the storm, which is churning through the Gulf ahead of landfall expected on the Louisiana coast by the weekend.