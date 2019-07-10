Shell, Chevron U.S. Gulf Coast refineries monitoring weather

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas coastal refineries operated by Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Chevron Corp were monitoring a developing weather disturbance in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico that may produce heavy wind and rain later this week, company spokesmen said on Tuesday.

“We’re just closely monitoring the forecast and preparing for a potentially high-wind and heavy-rain event,” Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said.

Shell operates refineries in Convent and Norco, Louisiana, and jointly operates a refinery in Deer Park, Texas, with Mexico’s national oil company Petroleos de Mexicanos (Pemex).

Chevron operates refineries in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Pasadena, Texas.