Shell Texas, Louisiana refineries monitoring Gulf of Mexico weather

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc was monitoring a developing weather disturbance in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico as it prepares its three U.S. Gulf Coast refineries for severe weather, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

“We’re just closely monitoring the forecast and preparing for a potentially high-wind and heavy-rain event,” Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said.

Shell operates refineries in Convent and Norco, Louisiana, and jointly operates a refinery in Deer Park, Texas, with Mexico’s national oil company Petroleos de Mexicanos [PEMX.UL] (Pemex).