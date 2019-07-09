Environment
July 9, 2019 / 11:18 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Shell Texas, Louisiana refineries monitoring Gulf of Mexico weather

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc was monitoring a developing weather disturbance in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico as it prepares its three U.S. Gulf Coast refineries for severe weather, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

“We’re just closely monitoring the forecast and preparing for a potentially high-wind and heavy-rain event,” Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said.

Shell operates refineries in Convent and Norco, Louisiana, and jointly operates a refinery in Deer Park, Texas, with Mexico’s national oil company Petroleos de Mexicanos [PEMX.UL] (Pemex).

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
